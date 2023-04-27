Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,712 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IDACORP by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,979 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in IDACORP by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 7.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IDACORP by 2.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in IDACORP by 9.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,459,000 after acquiring an additional 32,219 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:IDA opened at $110.95 on Thursday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $115.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.62.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $422.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDA. StockNews.com upgraded IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

About IDACORP

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.