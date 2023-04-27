Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 701.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,762 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.09% of Semtech worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on SMTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Semtech from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Semtech from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Semtech Price Performance

About Semtech

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.78. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $65.51. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.70.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

