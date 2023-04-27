Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Federated Hermes worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 61.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,822,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,060,000 after acquiring an additional 690,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,838,000 after purchasing an additional 466,504 shares during the last quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,006,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the third quarter worth about $8,957,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 99.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 433,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,366,000 after buying an additional 216,109 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.42.

Shares of FHI stock opened at $41.82 on Thursday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $45.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $373.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.41 million. On average, analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Federated Hermes news, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $38,799.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,579.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,417 shares of company stock worth $833,461. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

