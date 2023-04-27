Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) by 862.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 156,227 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $12.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

