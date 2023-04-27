Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $1.78 Million in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.17% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,708,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 14,721 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 407,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,472,000 after buying an additional 45,023 shares during the period.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ALTL opened at $35.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.95. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $45.44.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Profile

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

