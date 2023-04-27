Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,388,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $54.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.69. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $59.78.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

