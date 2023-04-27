Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,802 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITM. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 139,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 73,949 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,969,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 54,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 24,234 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 64,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $674,463,000.

BATS ITM opened at $46.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.05.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

