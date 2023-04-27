Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 15,625 Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326,182 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,625 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MFM. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. 19.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MFM opened at $5.14 on Thursday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.11.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0175 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

