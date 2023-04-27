Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 2,303 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 22.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 18,296 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $333,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $516,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment Stock Down 1.4 %

PENN stock opened at $28.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day moving average of $31.46. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PENN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PENN Entertainment from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at PENN Entertainment

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,469.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,266.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

