Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 34,299 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,299 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,379,000. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 29,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,437,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 96,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 13,912 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Price Performance

TIPX opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average is $18.61. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $20.49.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

