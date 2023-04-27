Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 6,685 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth $30,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 177.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $86.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.05. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.15 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.20.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $509,642.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,957.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $509,642.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,957.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $129,441.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,720.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,015 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,393 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

