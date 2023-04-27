Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 8,704 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Webster Financial by 217.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $410,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 78.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.09.

NYSE WBS opened at $36.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.24. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $56.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average is $47.71.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.96 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

