Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.25% of Gladstone Commercial worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter valued at approximately $786,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 53.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,689 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOD shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Gladstone Commercial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Commercial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $22.05. The company has a market cap of $469.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.38, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $37.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.31 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 6.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,500.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 3,070 shares in the company, valued at $41,997.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 3,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,997.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Arthur S. Cooper acquired 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 22,625 shares in the company, valued at $305,437.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,850 shares of company stock worth $79,348. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. It operates through the Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, North Carolina, Alabama, New Jersey, Michigan, South Carolina, and All Other States geographic locations.

