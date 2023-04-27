Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 28.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Shares of WTS opened at $156.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.31 and a 52 week high of $181.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $501.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.21 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.04%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

