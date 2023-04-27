Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,793 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,528 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 7,606.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,369,626 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $102,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,853 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,450,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Splunk by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,913,780 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $670,316,000 after buying an additional 548,230 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at $28,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Splunk stock opened at $86.40 on Thursday. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $127.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.23 and its 200 day moving average is $89.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $1.41. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Splunk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Splunk from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Splunk from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.23.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

