Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 15,137 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,137 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth $54,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth $70,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on OCSL shares. TheStreet downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $18.52 on Thursday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $22.17. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 463.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average is $19.92.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $69.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.88%. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,504.13%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

(Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.