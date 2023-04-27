Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 15,564 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,564 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIT. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 902.4% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 122,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 110,432 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,457,000 after purchasing an additional 89,402 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,626,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,185,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 358.8% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 76,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 59,898 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $58.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.98. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.56 and a fifty-two week high of $82.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Further Reading

