Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 33,905 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,905 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Down 1.2 %

RMD stock opened at $223.92 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $247.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.76 and its 200-day moving average is $218.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,204 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.83, for a total transaction of $1,219,160.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,859,227. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,619 shares of company stock worth $7,076,260 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

