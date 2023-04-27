Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 79,327 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 216,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,327 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Haleon by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Haleon by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Haleon by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Haleon during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Haleon by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Price Performance

HLN opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average is $7.61. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05.

Haleon Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0577 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Investec initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.50) to GBX 364 ($4.55) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.00.

Haleon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.