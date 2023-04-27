Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Holdings in Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.90% of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF by 73.5% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 55,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 23,622 shares during the last quarter.

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OVL opened at $32.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.88 million, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.12. Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $37.01.

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (OVL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to large cap U.S. equities combined with a put spread option overlay strategy. OVL was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

