Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.89% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTXO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 415.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTXO stock opened at $20.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.21. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $30.58. The company has a market capitalization of $150.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.11.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.