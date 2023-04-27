Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $44.55

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.55 and traded as high as $48.64. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS shares last traded at $48.62, with a volume of 1,121 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. AlphaValue raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €24.10 ($26.78) to €24.80 ($27.56) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

Get Jerónimo Martins SGPS alerts:

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day moving average is $43.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.