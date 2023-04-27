JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $707.90

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 707.90 ($8.84) and traded as low as GBX 697 ($8.70). JPMorgan American Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 698 ($8.72), with a volume of 169,990 shares trading hands.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 707.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 707.35. The company has a market cap of £1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -930.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from JPMorgan American Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. JPMorgan American Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -933.33%.

About JPMorgan American Investment Trust

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

