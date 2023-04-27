JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust (LON:JPB) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $66.50

Shares of JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust (LON:JPB – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 66.50 ($0.83) and traded as high as GBX 66.50 ($0.83). JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 66.50 ($0.83), with a volume of 31,267 shares.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 66.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 66.50.
JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Brazil. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
