KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.15

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and traded as high as $15.65. KDDI shares last traded at $15.46, with a volume of 53,940 shares changing hands.

KDDI Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.09.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

