Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 979 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hexcel by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after acquiring an additional 475,375 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Hexcel by 58.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,160,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $318,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,252 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Hexcel by 15.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,799,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,571,000 after acquiring an additional 498,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hexcel by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after acquiring an additional 344,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Hexcel by 4.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,476,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,301,000 after acquiring an additional 103,891 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $292,195.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,065.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $49,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,850.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $292,195.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,065.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,722 shares of company stock worth $676,077. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of HXL stock opened at $71.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 1.23. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $74.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on HXL. StockNews.com began coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Hexcel from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

