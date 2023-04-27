Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.75

Shares of Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and traded as high as $4.01. Konica Minolta shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 475 shares.

Konica Minolta Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33.

About Konica Minolta

(Get Rating)

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Konica Minolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konica Minolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.