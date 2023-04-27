Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PHG. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Shares of PHG opened at $20.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.90. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $26.76.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($18.89) to €16.00 ($17.78) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($21.11) to €18.50 ($20.56) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

