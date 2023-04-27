Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.95

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.95 and last traded at $17.02, with a volume of 35746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Kornit Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Kornit Digital Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a market cap of $848.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 29.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.05 million. On average, analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,396,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,998,000 after buying an additional 184,047 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,145,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,217,000 after buying an additional 872,128 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,530,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,107,000 after buying an additional 233,153 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,077,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,722,000 after buying an additional 29,416 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,864,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,819,000 after buying an additional 417,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

