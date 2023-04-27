Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $816.83

The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LON:LWDB – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 816.83 ($10.20) and traded as high as GBX 820 ($10.24). Law Debenture shares last traded at GBX 817 ($10.20), with a volume of 314,295 shares.

Law Debenture Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 816.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 789.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,180.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Law Debenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 8.75 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Law Debenture’s previous dividend of $7.25. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Law Debenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,347.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Law Debenture

In related news, insider Denis Jackson sold 8,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.27), for a total transaction of £69,828.90 ($87,209.82). Corporate insiders own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services to companies, agencies, organizations, and individuals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Investment portfolio and Independent Professional Services. It provides corporate secretarial services; corporate trust services, including bond/security trustee, escrow agent, facility agent, and bespoke trust solutions; pension trustee services comprising independent trustees, trustee chair, and sole corporate trustee; independent outsourced pensions executive services, including pensions management, scheme secretarial, and specialist support services to pension scheme trustees and corporates; and whistleblowing services.

