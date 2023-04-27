LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LKQ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,043,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,369,384,000 after buying an additional 1,778,320 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in LKQ by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,561,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $686,572,000 after purchasing an additional 52,871 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 15.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after purchasing an additional 914,423 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 84.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,542 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,891,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,735,000 after buying an additional 364,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LKQ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 371,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $20,797,178.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,345,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,057,807.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 3,700,295 shares of company stock worth $211,735,266 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $56.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.00. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $46.20 and a 52 week high of $59.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

