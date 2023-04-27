Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.20

Shares of Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and traded as high as $0.20. Lonking shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 0 shares.
Lonking Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17.
About Lonking
Lonking Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts and other construction machinery. It operates through the following segments: Sale of Construction Machinery, Finance Lease of Construction Machinery, and Financial Investment.
