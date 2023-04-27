Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.20

Shares of Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and traded as high as $0.20. Lonking shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 0 shares.

Lonking Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17.

About Lonking

(Get Rating)

Lonking Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts and other construction machinery. It operates through the following segments: Sale of Construction Machinery, Finance Lease of Construction Machinery, and Financial Investment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lonking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.