Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Hits New 12-Month High at $71.85

Maxar Technologies Inc. (TSE:MAXR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$71.85 and last traded at C$71.85, with a volume of 8037 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$71.43.

Maxar Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$69.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

