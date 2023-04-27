McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.59

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Get Rating) (NYSE:MUX)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.59 and traded as high as C$11.56. McEwen Mining shares last traded at C$11.38, with a volume of 18,205 shares.

McEwen Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$539.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.29.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.