Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $57.10 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Means Investment CO. Inc. trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 439,499 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,550 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 11.4% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $57,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Apple from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Stock Down 0.0 %

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple stock opened at $163.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $176.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

