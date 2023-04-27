Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.06

Shares of Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.06 and traded as high as $6.23. Medical Facilities shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 1,100 shares trading hands.

Medical Facilities Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.38.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

Medical Facilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0587 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.58%.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corp. engages in the provision of surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center. Its facilities include Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital, Black Hills Surgical Hospital, Newport Center Surgical, City Place Surgery Center, and Two Rivers Surgical Center.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.