M&G Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,940,048 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,611 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.5% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $705,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after buying an additional 6,129,708 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Microsoft by 13.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after buying an additional 3,757,500 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 17,734.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,763,300 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 3,742,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 73.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,172,257 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,903,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471,095 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price target on Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.88.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $295.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $299.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

