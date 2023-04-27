Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 110.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,119 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 0.9% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.88.

Microsoft Stock Up 7.2 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $295.37 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $299.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

