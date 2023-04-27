Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is City Holding Co.’s 3rd Largest Position

City Holding Co. lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,160 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.6% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $295.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.46. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $299.57.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.88.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.