Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,249 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.5% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after buying an additional 6,129,708 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after buying an additional 3,757,500 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17,734.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,763,300 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 3,742,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 73.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,172,257 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,903,319,000 after buying an additional 3,471,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $295.37 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $299.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.88.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

