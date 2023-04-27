Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lessened by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,499 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 199.7% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 107,705 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,356,000 after buying an additional 71,769 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in Microsoft by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,908 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,789,479 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $649,670,000 after purchasing an additional 37,545 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in Microsoft by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 35,150 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $307.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.88.

Microsoft Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $295.37 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $299.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

