Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $330.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by TD Cowen from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Microsoft from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $322.88.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT opened at $295.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $299.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.46.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.