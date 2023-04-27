Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $336.00 Price Target at Barclays

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $310.00 to $336.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MSFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $305.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $322.88.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $295.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.46. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $299.57.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

