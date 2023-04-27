Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Lifted to Outperform at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Macquarie currently has $325.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $260.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $348.00 target price (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Microsoft from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $322.88.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Up 7.2 %

MSFT opened at $295.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $271.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $299.57.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.