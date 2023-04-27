Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Macquarie raised Microsoft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $322.88.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $295.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $271.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.46. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $299.57.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,747 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

