Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $315.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $305.00 to $315.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $285.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Microsoft from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $322.88.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $295.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $299.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.70 and a 200-day moving average of $252.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,053,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,638,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652,150 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 18,332.0% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,820,613 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

