Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $350.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $285.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $348.00 price objective (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $322.88.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $295.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.46. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $299.57.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,714,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,824,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,554 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after acquiring an additional 556,020 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,731,177 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $34,172,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,917 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

