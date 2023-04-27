Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wolfe Research from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $282.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim cut Microsoft from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Microsoft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $322.88.

MSFT stock opened at $295.37 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $299.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $271.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.46.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,975.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 17,792 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 23.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 21,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 55.9% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,396 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

