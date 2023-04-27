Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $300.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MSFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Microsoft from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $322.88.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $295.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.46. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $299.57.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 17,792 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 21,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

