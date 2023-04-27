Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $350.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MSFT. Cowen dropped their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $282.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $348.00 price target (up from $290.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $322.88.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $295.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $271.70 and its 200 day moving average is $252.46. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $299.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Microsoft by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,638,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 18,332.0% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,820,613 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772,758 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

